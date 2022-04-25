How to change the Tesla Model X key fob battery Here is how you can replace your Tesla Model X key fob battery.

The Tesla Model X is quite the piece of technology, offering a high-end electric vehicle experience. However, you’ll still need to take care of your suite of accessories to ensure that everything is working as intended. If your key fob has stopped working or is having issues, it’s probably time to change out the battery. Let’s look at how you can replace your Tesla Model X key fob battery.

To change the battery in the Tesla Model X key fob battery, you’ll need to pop the back piece off of the key fob, this can be done by using your fingernail, screwdriver, or really anything that can fit into the small indentation that separates the back piece from the rest of the fob. Once you remove the back, carefully lift the small circular battery and remove it from the fob. You can then replace it with the new battery.

The Tesla Model X key fob takes CR2032 3V Lithium Batteries. You’ll want to get one of those specific models in order to replace your older one. YouTuber Myks Garage has a brief video that walks you through the process of replacing your Tesla Model X key fob battery in case you’re more of a visual learner.

That’s how you can replace your Tesla Model X key fob battery. It’s a pretty simple process, and won’t require too much on your part other than buying the new battery. It’s routine that battery key fobs need to be replaced over time, so it’s important to familiarize yourself with the necessary steps so that you can take action when the battery inevitably dies. For more on Tesla, and the broader world of electric vehicles, Shacknews has you covered.