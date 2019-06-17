Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is announced for Xbox Series X
Ninja Theory's follow up to one of 2017's best games will be a showcase title for Microsoft's upcoming console.
Check out for additional multiplayer characters when you jump into Gears 5 next.
The next big Minecraft content drop was revealed during Saturday's MINECON Live opening keynote, as players prepare to jump into the Nether Update.
MINECON Live 2019 viewers were treated to the opening cinematic for Minecraft Dungeons, as they got to witness the origins of the Arch Illager.
Minecraft fans won't have to wait much longer to try out Minecraft Earth, as they found out at this year's MINECON Live keynote that the early access version is set to roll out in October.
In his search for a publisher after Sony hesitated to support an online-only PC game, EverQuest boss John Smedley reached out to the Windows publisher.
Xbox gives WWE's Batista what he wants and that's a cameo in Gears 5, which will be available for free after the upcoming Clash of Champions PPV.
Gears 5 finally gets some details on the latest iteration of Horde mode, which will include new Ultimate abilities.
ELEAGUE is kicking off the Gears Summer Series Invitational today, so if you're looking for a first look at Gears 5 multiplayer, you've found the right place.
With ELEAGUE set to offer a first taste of Gears 5 multiplayer, Shacknews checks in with Turner Sports' Jen Dill and The Coalition's Rose Gunson at E3 2019 ahead of July's Gears Invitational.