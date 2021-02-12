343 Industries has no current plans for further Halo Wars content or games Even with the Master Chief Collection completed and squared away, 343 Industries revealed it has no plans in the works to return to the Halo Wars strategy spinoff.

The Halo franchise has produced some awesome things over the years throughout its core entries and spinoff games. One among those was the Halo Wars franchise, with which 343 Industries, together with prolific strategy game designers Creative Assembly, created a fantastic wrinkle in Halo gameplay and lore. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like 343 has any intention of going back to Halo Wars anytime soon according to a recent community update.

343 Industries addressed the matter of Halo Wars in a recent update posted on the Halo Waypoint website. According to the post, though Halo: The Master Chief Collection has finally finished development, leaving many to question whether or a return to the spinoff strategy franchise was possible, 343 says it’s not in the cards.

"It’s not always easy to be open and transparent – particularly when we expect it’s not an answer the community wants to hear,” wrote 343 Community Manager John Junyszek. “but we want to give it to you straight: 343 Industries has no current plans for further Halo Wars 2 work including content updates, balance patches, bringing the title to other platforms, or a new game in the series."

With the help of Creative Assembly, 343 Industries created an impressive large-scale RTS in Halo Wars 2. Unfortunately, they don't plan to do it again anytime soon.

The most recent Halo Wars was Halo Wars 2, released in 2017 in a collaborative effort between 343 Industries and Total War developer Creative Assembly. With Creative Assembly involved, 343 created a pretty impressive campaign of strategy and unique lore, some of which is actually appearing in Halo Infnite with the appearance of the Banished faction. Unfortunately, Halo Wars 2 and its current content is all fans of Halo strategy games will apparently be getting for the time being. This makes sense, given 343’s commitment to moving on Halo Infinite development and updates since the game got delayed to Fall 2021.

Nonetheless, no “current” plans might not necessarily mean Halo Wars is dead forever. We’ll see what happens once Halo Infinite launches, and if anything changes, we’ll be sure to let you know here at Shacknews.