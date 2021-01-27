New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

343 Industries is committing to monthly Halo Infinite dev updates, starting this week

According to 343 devs, the studio is aiming to start featuring new development updates on Halo Infinite each month, and the first should be out before the end of this week.
Since we’ve gotten into 2021, official chatter and news on Halo Infinite has been pretty sparse from Xbox or 343 Industries. That could be changing, though. It would seem that 343 was just getting into the swing of things in the new year and preparing to start a routine sharing of info with fans. The studio is committing to monthly development reveals and news on the game and is planning on dropping the first of these 2021 updates this week.

It was over on the Halo subreddit that 343 Community Director Brian Jarrard recently addressed concern about lack of communication and shared that it’s about to change pretty drastically.

“We're committed to at least monthly high-level updates and the next ‘Inside Infinite’ is coming out this week!,” Jarrard revealed. “This month we're talking with members of the sandbox team to share some insights into their vision for Halo Infinite and the work they're doing.”

And so it seems we can look forward to a host of new reveals and content sometime before Friday, January 29, 2021.

343 Industries is dedicated to making info on Halo Infinite a more routine occurrence with Inside Infinite updates coming on a monthly basis in 2021.

One of the last major updates we got on Halo Infinite was that the game was being given a Fall 2021 release window, following a delay that pushed the game from Holiday 2020 back into 2021. The delays and first looks at Halo Infinite have been a bit concerning, but with the extra leeway, Jarrard and crew are sounding a bit more confident about the quality they can inject into the game.

To temper expectations, Jarrard claims that this first “Inside Infinite” presentation shouldn’t be expected to reveal major things like a release date. 343 apparently still isn’t ready for that yet. That said, knowing we can look forward to monthly Halo Infinite updates as 343 polishes up the game for the new release window sounds promising. When we have more info on this week’s presentation, we’ll be sure to share here at Shacknews.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

