Mojang may be working on some new pixelated Minecraft games Mojang Studios has teased utilizing the Minecraft IP for further games in the past, and the concepts it has posted on social look interesting to say the least.

The Minecraft IP is about as massive and versatile as a video game IP gets. Having captured the hearts of millions of players worldwide, not to mention millions of dollars to go with it, Minecraft isn’t going away anytime soon. On the contrary, developer Mojang Studios wants to continue to expand the Minecraft universe into further games, and some interesting pixel concept art has popped up that suggests some cool ideas going around at the studio.

Recently, it was noticed that Mojang Studios started posting retro-style concept art of alternate Minecraft games on its social media accounts, as reported by Windows Central. Some of these concepts may just be pipedream content, but the effort put into them looks more than real and delightful at that. There’s a side-scrolling adventure concept that looks like it could be something off of the Game Boy Color or Advance era, and there’s also a top-down isometric concept that looks kind of like a Minecraft version of Stardew Valley.

Could Mojang Studios be working on a Stardew Valley-like spinoff to Minecraft? Maybe. More importantly, we'd probably play it.

Both of the concepts going around look neat to say the least, and Mojang Studios has made it pretty clear in the past that it’s more than willing to expand Minecraft into further games. The Diablo-like Minecraft Dungeons has been getting regular support and DLC, and though projects like Minecraft Earth were short-lived, they continued to show the IP can be used for some very interesting things.

Since Mojang rebranded to Mojang Studios, Minecraft has continued on with substantial new content like the Cliffs & Caves Update. That said, it seems pretty clear that there’s still plenty more the IP can do if Mojang Studios has the time to do it. There’s no telling if those concepts will ever move beyond concepts, but there are likely more than a few fans that would play a Stardew Valley-style Minecraft game. We’ll cross our fingers and wait to see if anything comes of it in the future.