Minecraft Earth is shutting down in June 2021 Mojang Studios has announced that the Minecraft Earth AR game will come to an end this year.

Minecraft Earth is an augmented reality game that brings the endless sandbox of the iconic title to the real world. Originally launching for mobile devices back in 2019, the game was developed by Mojang Studios and published by parent company Microsoft. Less than two years after its release, developer Mojang has announced that Minecraft Earth will shut down in 2021.

This news comes directly from the developer, as Mojang posted an extensive message to fans about the decision on the official Minecraft website. “Minecraft Earth was designed around free movement and collaborative play – two things that have become near impossible in the current global situation” the post reads, citing the ongoing pandemic as one of the leading causes of the decision. “As a result, we have made the difficult decision to re-allocate our resources to other areas that provide value to the Minecraft community and to end support for Minecraft Earth in June 2021.”

Mojang is still keeping Minecraft Earth around for while more, as the June 2021 expiration date is half a year away. In fact, the developers have been working on another update for the app, which arrives today. This update removes microtransactions, reduces time requirements for crafting and smelting, as well as adding all unreleased content.

On June 30, Mojang Studios will officially cease all development and support of Minecraft Earth. Players will no longer be able to download or play the game, and the developer will delete player data. Players that purchased rubies will see those rubies converted into Minecoins, which can be used to buy skins and textures in the base Minecraft game. Even more, any player that made a purchase in Minecraft Earth using real money will be given a copy of Minecraft: Bedrock Edition for free.

Minecraft Earth was a part of the wave of AR mobile games inspired by Pokemon GO, but failed to receive a level of success that would have warranted further support. Fans can still enjoy the game until June 30, 2021.