Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

343 Industries studio head Bonnie Ross resigns amid medical emergency

Ross had hoped to stay on through a winter update, but claims a medical issue fast-tracked her departure from 343.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via International Video Game Hall of Fame and Museum
1

343 Industries has been led by founder and studio head Bonnie Ross since its inception in 2007, picking up where Bungie left off after Halo: Reach to be Microsoft Game Studios’ primary Halo development studio. Unfortunately, it looks like Ross is exiting duties at the company. The 343 founder announced that a family medical issue has pushed her to exit leadership of the developer and step back to attend to personal matters.

Bonnie Ross announced her resignation from the studio head role at 343 Industries in a statement on Twitter on September 12, 2022.

“While I had hoped to stay with Halo until we released the Winter Update, I am letting you know I will be leaving 343 and attending to a family medical issue.” Ross wrote. “I am incredibly proud of the work everyone at 343 Industries has done with Halo Infinite, the Master Chief Collection, the Halo Television series, and so much more. It has been an honor to serve alongside the team for the last 15 years and to be a part of a universe that I love.”

Bonnie Ross' statement sharing her exit from 343 Industry due to a family medical issue.
Bonnie Ross shares in her Twitter statement that she must exit leadership of 343 Industries due to a pressing family medical issue.
Source: Image via Twitter

Ross goes on to say that despite her exit, she has optimism for the future of Halo, despite various setbacks and delays on features in Halo Infinite. Ross seems equally optimistic about the future of Halo esports.

“Thank you to everyone in the Halo community for your support,” Ross continues. “Halo's future is bright. I cannot wait for all of you to experience what we have in store - and to cheer alongside you, as a fan, at the Halo World Championship in October.”

It would seem 343 Industries production lead Pierre Hintze will take over where Ross left off, taking up the studio head role. Stay tuned for more news out of Microsoft Studios, 343 Industries, and Halo Infinite as it becomes available.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola