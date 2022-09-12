343 Industries studio head Bonnie Ross resigns amid medical emergency Ross had hoped to stay on through a winter update, but claims a medical issue fast-tracked her departure from 343.

343 Industries has been led by founder and studio head Bonnie Ross since its inception in 2007, picking up where Bungie left off after Halo: Reach to be Microsoft Game Studios’ primary Halo development studio. Unfortunately, it looks like Ross is exiting duties at the company. The 343 founder announced that a family medical issue has pushed her to exit leadership of the developer and step back to attend to personal matters.

Bonnie Ross announced her resignation from the studio head role at 343 Industries in a statement on Twitter on September 12, 2022.

“While I had hoped to stay with Halo until we released the Winter Update, I am letting you know I will be leaving 343 and attending to a family medical issue.” Ross wrote. “I am incredibly proud of the work everyone at 343 Industries has done with Halo Infinite, the Master Chief Collection, the Halo Television series, and so much more. It has been an honor to serve alongside the team for the last 15 years and to be a part of a universe that I love.”

Bonnie Ross shares in her Twitter statement that she must exit leadership of 343 Industries due to a pressing family medical issue.

Source: Image via Twitter

Ross goes on to say that despite her exit, she has optimism for the future of Halo, despite various setbacks and delays on features in Halo Infinite. Ross seems equally optimistic about the future of Halo esports.

“Thank you to everyone in the Halo community for your support,” Ross continues. “Halo's future is bright. I cannot wait for all of you to experience what we have in store - and to cheer alongside you, as a fan, at the Halo World Championship in October.”

It would seem 343 Industries production lead Pierre Hintze will take over where Ross left off, taking up the studio head role. Stay tuned for more news out of Microsoft Studios, 343 Industries, and Halo Infinite as it becomes available.