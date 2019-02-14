Metro Exodus is headed to Steam next week
Now you can have your Metro Exodus both ways, so no need to choose whether you want Steam or Epic Games Store.
Fans of the Metro series can expect to see two new DLC expansions hit with the Metro Exodus Expansion Pass.
The Ranger update is the first big addition to Metro Exodus, bringing in New Game+. developer commentary, and performance enhancements.
85 million PC players have hit the Epic Games Store since its launch in December 2018, thanks in part their 88 percent revenue share with content creators.
4A Games just released the new open-world follow up to their smash hit Metro: Last Light. We take a deep dive into what might be the most technically advanced game of the year.
