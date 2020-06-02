New PlayStation Now games include Dishonored 2, Metro Exodus, and NASCAR Heat 4 Try out a few new games thanks to the PlayStation Now service, which will let you stream and download games from a sizable collection that's ever-growing.

PlayStation Now has just added a few new games, so if you're looking for something of an escape from the world in its current state, you might want to try these out if you're a subscriber.

The new games added to the roster include Metro Exodus, Dishonored 2, and NASCAR Heat 4. They're all available to stream or download right now via PlayStation Now, though some will only be available for a limited time.

Metro Exodus is an excursion to the nuclear wastelands of post-apocalyptic Russia, where not only will you be dealing with radiation and aggressive human enemies, but mutated monsters as well. It's available to download and stream on PlayStation 4 only until November 30.

Dishonored 2 is the sequel to Arkane Studios' Dishonored, and it follows Emily Kaldwin and protector Corvo Attano as they work together to defeat their enemies. It will be available for the immediate future.

NASCAR Heat 4 is Monster Games' latest entry in the NASCAR Heat series, where you can jump into your own race car and hit the track to conquer Career mode, Challenges, and a series of Multiplayer challenges.

There are currently over 800 PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, and PlayStation 2 games on the PlayStation Now service. It's $9.99 a monthly to stream and download games, or $59.99 annually if you're interested, though you can try out a 7-day trial first. Stay tuned to Shacknews for additional updates.