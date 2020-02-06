Metro Exodus is headed to Steam next week Now you can have your Metro Exodus both ways, so no need to choose whether you want Steam or Epic Games Store.

Metro Exodus is about to be a little easier to grab on PC if you don't have it already.

Publisher Deep Silver and developer 4A Games is bringing the PC version of the austere adventure to Steam, so now you'll have two different choices of where to buy it: the Epic Games Store as well as Steam. Metro Exodus for all!

The change is about to happen as of midnight on February 15, so you only have a short time to wait. If you've been patiently anticipating the day you'd be able to add the game to your precious Steam account, that day is finally here. Rejoice, Steam lovers! And for the rest of you who don't really care what platform it's on, you might want to jump in and give it a try anyway.

Our own Josh Hawkins reviewed Metro Exodus and awarded it an 8 out of 10. Here's what he thought:

"Metro Exodus is best when it follows the classic Metro formula, painting the world with tension as you dive deeper into the darkness of the world. While the game does suffer with a bit of an identity crisis at times, at the end of it all, the tension and fear that is peppered throughout more than makes the journey worth the trouble as players get their first look at a much bigger world and the dangers that lie within it."

Be sure to let us know if you've been agonizing over your decision to snag the game on either Steam or the Epic Games Store. Inquiring minds want to know.