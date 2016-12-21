New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Metal Slug Series

Shack's Arcade Corner - Metal Slug

There were classic side-scrolling shooters throughout the 80s and 90s, but few were as good as Metal Slug. Join Greg as he takes a look back in this week's Shack's Arcade Corner.

