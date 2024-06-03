Metal Slug Tactics gets fall 2024 release window DotEmu and SNK have broken their silence on Metal Slug Tactics, revealing new gameplay and a fresh release window for the game.

It’s been a very long time since we heard anything new about Metal Slug Tactics, but now we have new gameplay and a release window. SNK, DotEmu, and Leikir Studios announced the game in 2021, but it has seen several delays since that announcement and went radio silent for quite a while. This week, it seems to have emerged from the fog and the developers have announced that it is now planned for a release in fall 2024.

DotEmu announced the release window for Metal Slug Tactics alongside a new gameplay trailer showing off the latest features of the game. In case you missed it at some point since the game’s announcement in 2021, Metal Slug Tactics is a strategy RPG in which you take control of the longrunning characters Marco, Tarma, Eri, and Fio to do turn-based battle with a variety of armies and foes. The game impressed in its debut reveal with big weapons and attacks, as well as destructible environments that could be used to destroy enemies in their vehicles, like dropping a bridge on a foe.

Unfortunately, it’s been a while since we heard anything about Metal Slug Tactics. One of the last bits of news about it came in 2022 when it was being delayed to 2023. Now in 2024, we’re finally getting one of our first new looks at it. What’s more, the release of the game doesn’t seem too far off now, given all the delays. When it comes out, it will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

With a release window set, we’ll be watching like a hawk for further details on Metal Slug Tactics. Stay tuned to Shacknews for a concrete release date and more updates on the game.