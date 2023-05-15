Black Finger Jet is a new run-and-gun shooter from the original Metal Slug devs Several former developers on the early Metal Slug games are working together under Kohachi Studio to create Black Finger Jet.

Metal Slug is easily one of the most beloved run-and-gun franchises of all time, and it looks like many of the original developers are coming together to make something new, yet similar. Many of the developers of the now-defunct Nazca, who created the original Metal Slug and worked on many of the further games under SNK, have come together to form Kohachi Studio and announced that they are working on a new run-and-gun arcade game in the form of Black Finger Jet.

Black Finger Jet was announced by Kohachi Studio with a teaser trailer on May 15, 2023. The teaser doesn’t show anything for gameplay at the moment. Rather, it offers a look at some of the art and sprites for the game, most of which may be subject to change. However, it notably shares much of the staff, including Akio as the game’s art director, Meeher as its producer, and Hiya! As the game’s sound producer. Each of these developers played a part in defining Metal Slug.

It's extremely interesting to see some of the original members of the Metal Slug team working on a new game in that vein, especially at a time when the Metal Slug franchise is mostly dormant. We haven’t had a new Metal Slug in quite a long time and the only notable project using the IP right now is Metal Slug Tactics from Dotemu, which we have still been waiting on new details about since it was delayed to 2023 back in August 2022.

There’s not a lot that we know about Black Finger Jet, but with such a pedigree of Metal Slug talent behind its development, the game looks promising to say the least. Needless to say, we’ll be watching closely for new details on the game as they drop. You can also follow the game on its new Steam page.