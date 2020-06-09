A new Metal Slug for consoles could be in development by SNK for 2020 A mobile game Metal Slug was being made, but the legendary side-scrolling shooter could be also getting a new console release developed by SNK and targeted for 2020.

Bring up Neo Geo games that aren’t fighters and there’s a good chance that the go-to game is Metal Slug. Heck, there’s a good chance that it’s the go-to thought for most side-scrolling shooters right behind the classic Contra. The series is legendary for its over-the-top weapons, enemies, and bullet hell boss fights, but there hasn’t been anything new in Metal Slug for quite some time. That could be changing this year. Not only is a mobile game in the works, but SNK could be heading up development on an all-new Metal Slug for consoles targeted for 2020.

New details on upcoming games in the Metal Slug franchise appeared on Korean website Inven on June 8, 2020. According to Inven, SNK Interactive CEO Se-Hwan Jeon announced that a mobile game in partnership with Tencent is almost done. However, an actual console game is also in development, and SNK is handling it themselves.

“We will show you a game that is novel as well as faithful to the basics of the series,” Jeon said in a loosely translated statement.

SNK has been on a roll in the last few years. The company came back full force with the successful launch of Samurai Shodown in 2019 and has been putting out a solid lineup of DLC characters for it since. Though Metal Slug on mobile may not scratch the entire itch, an all-new Metal Slug game on consoles by SNK is promising to say the absolute least. Whether this will follow the classic pixel style or go for the new 3D style in 2019’s Samurai Shodown remains to be seen.

That said, if the new Metal Slug is as good as SNK’s previous major release, we have the return of another great arcade classic to look forward to sometime in 2020. Stay tuned to Shacknews as we await further news and details on the return of Metal Slug from SNK in 2020.