Metal Gear Survive Review: Wandering Through Dite
Is Metal Gear Survive a worthy successor to the venerable Metal Gear Series, or does it falter in every conceivable way? Our review.
Metal Gear Survive - How to Craft
Not so sure where you need to start when it comes to creating things in Metal Gear Survive? We've got your back.
Metal Gear Survive Begins the Post-Kojima Era in February
It's a new era for the Metal Gear franchise and it's set to kick off early next year.
Game Awards 2016: Hideo Kojima Receives Industry Icon Award
We love you Hideo!
Metal Gear Survive has nothing to do with me, Kojima says
Series creator not sure what zombies are doing in the game any way.
Japan Is Getting A Special Metal Gear Bundle
Both current-gen Metal Gear games look as though they'll be included in the package.
Konami's switch to mobile turns a profit
No word on sales numbers for Metal Gear Solid V.
Konami hiring for next 'Metal Gear' game
Looks like Konami is moving on, with or without Hideo Kojima.
5 Video Game Fads That Won't Go Away
Video game history is full of fads that are dead, or ones that we wish were. But some ideas are just too strong to die. They manage to survive and adapt in both subtle and overt ways.