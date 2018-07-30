New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: MercurySteam

Alucard playable in Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 DLC

Dracula's sullen son Alucard stars in the first DLC for Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, Konami announced today. Titled 'Revelations,' the add-on goes down a little before the main game, discovering what Alucard was up to and playing with his own vampiric powers. It's due on March 25 but is only announced for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 so far, not PC.

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 trailer stirs drama

"I am the dark shadow that chills the hearts of men!" roars Robert Carlyle in a new Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 trailer. "I am the fury. Your hate and your vengeance. I am your destiny!" It's a very dramatic affair, introducing the game's cast of demons, weirdoes, and really quite nice people through lots of exciting cinematic snippets.

