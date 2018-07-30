MercurySteam responds to uncredited Metroid Dread devs
According to the studio, it's policy to not credit developers unless a certain percentage of work is done on the game.
The change lines up with the upcoming fourth campaign from the shooter/brawler.
Our favorite Nintendo 3DS release of the year is a brilliant return to one of the greatest portable platformers of all time.
Nintendo unveils what the different amiibos for the 3DS game will offer.
It is billed as an "Online Multiplayer Asymmetric Adventure"
A trailer for the upcoming "Revelations" DLC for Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 shows off Alucard. Konami confirmed in this announcement that it will be coming to PC, and cost $7.99 across all platforms.
PC players looking for more Castlevania will be happy to hear that Castlevania: Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate HD will make its Steam debut later this month.
Dracula's sullen son Alucard stars in the first DLC for Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, Konami announced today. Titled 'Revelations,' the add-on goes down a little before the main game, discovering what Alucard was up to and playing with his own vampiric powers. It's due on March 25 but is only announced for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 so far, not PC.
PS3 owners looking to sink their teeth into the PS3 digital version of Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 will also get Castlevania: Lords of Shadow - Mirror of Fate HD as a pre-order incentive.
"I am the dark shadow that chills the hearts of men!" roars Robert Carlyle in a new Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 trailer. "I am the fury. Your hate and your vengeance. I am your destiny!" It's a very dramatic affair, introducing the game's cast of demons, weirdoes, and really quite nice people through lots of exciting cinematic snippets.