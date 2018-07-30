Alucard playable in Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 DLC

Dracula's sullen son Alucard stars in the first DLC for Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2, Konami announced today. Titled 'Revelations,' the add-on goes down a little before the main game, discovering what Alucard was up to and playing with his own vampiric powers. It's due on March 25 but is only announced for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 so far, not PC.