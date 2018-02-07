Marvel vs. Capcom 2: 20urnament of Champions to be held at EVO 2020
EVO 2020 is going to take everyone for a ride, as it celebrates 20 years of Marvel vs. Capcom 2 with a special 20urnament of Champions.
This certainly isn't the first time the dedicated Marvel community has faced adversity, but more than ever, they face an uphill battle for relevance.
A new trailer shows the Winter Soldier, Black Widow, and Venom springing into action, as Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite completes its first year of DLC.
It's time for some balance changes and nothing's going to feel the hurt in Marvel vs. Capcom's: Infinite's next patch more than Dante and the Reality Stone.
Capcom is about to use the Reality Stone on one of Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite's most irritating glitches.
Wakandan ruler Black Panther is here to deliver a royal beatdown, along with the Mega Man X Maverick leader Sigma.
With Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite's DLC roster settled for 2017, Shacknews takes a moment to speculate on where the game could go in 2018 and maybe beyond.
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite - Battle for the Stones has begun, but it was also the game's first weekend in the competitive space. Here's what we learned.
Following the news of Monster Hunter World's release date, Monster Hunter showed up to Tokyo Game Show to join the fight in a new Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite trailer.
Ultron Sigma has one final form at the end of Arcade Mode and Story Mode. Shacknews has a few pointers for taking on Ultron Omega, the villains' final form.