Arcade1Up announces pre-orders for MS. PAC-MAN, Marvel vs. Capcom cabs, & more Arcade1Up is gearing up to launch a number of its latest products with pre-ordering opening up an Ms. PAC-MAN and Vs. Capcom cabinets featured among the bunch.

After quite a bit of time in development, Arcade1Up is finally ready to share some of the most anticipated fruits of its labor. The previously announced MS. PAC-MAN and Marvel vs. Capcom cabinets are finally ready for pre-order, allowing players and collectors to bring space-friendly versions of the iconic arcade cabinets into their homes at long last. Moreover, Arcade1Up announced further form-factor variations of several of its popular games, including new Counter-Cade and cocktail cabinet options.

Arcade1Up announced the latest updates on its products and pre-order availability in a press release on August 6, 2020. Some of the previously announced arcades will open up pre-order availability as of today. The MS. PAC-MAN cab will feature the iconic game as its headliner alongside the likes of Galaxian, PAC-MANIA, and PAC-MAN Plus. Meanwhile, the Vs. Capcom cab will feature X-Men vs. Street Fighter, X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse, X-Men: Children of the Atom, and Marvel vs. Capcom. In addition, pre-orders for new head-to-head cocktail cabs and Counter-Cade 2.0 cabs have opened, featuring MS. PAC-Man and PAC-MAN 40th Anniversary as new options.

The MS. PAC-MAN and vs. Capcom arcade cabinets have been long-awaited and anticipated additions to the Arcade1Up lineup.

Arcade1UP has absolutely been slaying it with their efforts in giving players solid recreations of classic arcades in space and wallet-friendly options without skimping on the quality of the machines or their gameplay. The Atari Star Wars Trilogy cabinet with its recreated yoke controls was a delight to say the least, as noted in our Shacknews review, and the reveal of the NBA Jam arcade with built-in online play at CES 2020 was an incredibly exciting offering to players looking to show their classic baller skills against other competitors across the Arcade1Up community.

With pre-orders on the new products beginning to roll out, be sure to stay tuned to the Arcade1Up website for more information on each cabinet and details on how to lock in your reservation when they launch. Meanwhile, check out our recent conversation with Arcade1Up Marketing Director David McIntosh on preparing the MS. PAC-MAN and Vs. Capcom cabs and more Arcade1Up insights.