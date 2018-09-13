New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

New Mario Party game coming winter to 3DS

He's a hard-working one, that Mario, saving princesses, fighting dinosaurs, racing cars, golfing, travelling the galaxy, and goodness knows what else, so every now and then he likes to kick back and celebrate. Nintendo announced a new Mario Party game during today's Nintendo Direct presentation, which sends the series mobile for the first time on 3DS.

