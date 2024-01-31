ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 414 Mario Party 3 is on the Stevetendo show tonight!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re digging into our game closet for some board game fun with a Mario Party 3 playthrough. Mario Party 3 has a story mode built into the game where the player goes to different game boards and fights against the computer players for victory. There is also a duel mode in Mario Party 3 where players fight against each other using different characters to deal damage.

This mode is similar to a Pokemon battle where each player uses one fighter and tries to knock out the other. The Mario Party franchise will always be special for me because I bought the first game in the series to play with my best friend the first time they came over to my house. It was an extended stay so we got to play the whole game. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for the start of a Mario Party 3 playthrough.

Who knew Luigi knew how to drive a Bullet Bill boat?

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show will be more of our Another Code: Recollection playthrough. I wasn't sure what to expect going into this game but I have really enjoyed my time with thus far. The drama and mystery is heating up so stay tuned. We'll also continue our Dark Souls Remastered playthrough. This is my first time playing the game and I have died quite a bit so please bear with me during the playthrough.

Make sure you check out all the great guides and videos Shacknews has for you. From the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Shacknews has something for everyone. You can check out the Shacknews Twitch channel and subscribe with Prime Gaming. That way you can watch your favorite shows and show your support for Shacknews without doing too much.

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program. What will be the next game played on the Stevetendo show that shocks and amazes you?