Mario Kart 8 Deluxe & Super Mario Party are bundled in this Cyber Monday 2020 sale A couple of great games for the Nintendo Switch can be found together much cheaper than usual in this particular deal.

For about as long as the Nintendo Switch has been around, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has been its greatest seller. The game easily tops any other title sold on the Nintendo Switch and is one of the top-selling games video games of all time in all editions. Super Mario Party is also a pretty great time, getting rid of the single vehicular experience in recent Mario Parties and heading back to a game board full of individual player actions. This Cyber Monday 2020, they’re being bundled together and you can get them both at substantial discount.

The deal in question is going on at Target. It brings Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Party for Nintendo Switch together in one awesome bundle: The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Super Mario Party Double Pack.

You'd be hard pressed to find Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Party at a better press, together or separate, than in the double pack Target is offering for Cyber Monday.

The bundle itself is regularly priced for $99.99, but during the sale running just today, you can get it for $20 off at $79.99. It’s a pretty huge price drop on a pair of high-quality, first-party Nintendo games that would normally run at the full price of $59.99 for a total of $120 before taxes. If somehow, you haven’t managed to snap either of these titles up, this is probably the best deal you’re going to see on Nintendo Switch’s top-selling game and the ever-fun Mario Party series.

Stay tuned for more Nintendo Switch and other great Cyber Monday 2020 deals.