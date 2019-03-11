EA suspends all live FIFA, Madden, & Apex Legends esports events
EA has taken extra precaution in closing down all scheduled live esports events until the situation around the coronavirus pandemic improves.
Once the crown jewel of the EA Sports catalog, Madden NFL 20 seemingly revels in its reputation as recycled garbage and belongs in a bin.
EA Sports is back with another new edition of Madden. We jump in to see what's new for this year's game.
The Pittsburgh Steelers traded star wide receiver Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders in a deal that even Madden NFL 19 rejected.
EA has made the decision to remove Hunt from the game following the alleged incident.
Much smaller in scope than the September Title Update, this week's Madden NFL 19 patch opts for a light polish on the overall package.
A few buried bug fixes in the latest Madden update offer a major improvement to the PC version of the game.
A Signature Celebration by Douglas Veney, the Touchdown Dance Challenge winner from EA Play, highlights the additions and fixes for EA's opening week Madden patch.
This live stream is dedicated to the memory of Hooper himself, Burt Reynolds.
One of the survivors of the Jacksonville, FL shooting is suing Madden developer Electronic Arts as well as the event's venue for allegedly failing to provide proper security.