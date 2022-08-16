All teams overall ratings - Madden NFL 23 Want to see where your favorite NFL team stacks up in Madden 23? Check out the full ratings listings for the new game here.

We’re about to reach the latest NFL season in the United States and that means it’s time for EA Sports to put out another Madden title. With the passing of the legendary coach and commentary of the game’s namesake, John Madden himself, it’s a particularly interesting year for the franchise. That said, the bottom line is always going to be where the teams fall in the ratings. Where did your favorite stack up? We’ve got the details right here.

All teams overall ratings - Madden NFL 23

Above you’ll find the video detailing ratings for each of the NFL teams in Madden 23. We’ve also got them listed below. It should come as little surprise that the Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams, and Green Bay Packers sit at the top of the pack. Meanwhile, Houston is this year’s worst rated team, though still mildly competitive at a 74. Top Brady is still the league’s best Quarterback by Madden NFL 23’s standards, but you can see where all teams stack up in the list below, arranged by division and from best to worst:

American Football Conference

AFC East

Buffalo Bills - 89 Miami Dolphins - 83 New England Patriots - 81 New York Jets - 79

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens - 87 Cincinnati Bengals - 85 Cleveland Browns - 84 Pittsburgh Steelers - 80

AFC West

Los Angeles Chargers - 87 Kansas City Chiefs - 86 Denver Broncos - 84 Las Vegas Raiders - 83

AFC South

Indianapolis Colts - 82 Tennessee Titans - 82 Jacksonville Jaguars - 77 Houston Texans - 74

National Football Conference

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys - 86 Philadelphia Eagles - 85 Washington Commanders - 81 New York Giants - 75

NFC North

Green Bay Packers - 88 Minnesota Vikings - 80 Chicago Bears - 78 Detroit Lions - 78

NFC West

Los Angeles Rams - 88 San Francisco 49ers - 86 Arizona Cardinals - 84 Seattle Seahawks - 76

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 90 New Orleans Saints - 82 Carolina Panthers - 79 Atlanta Falcons - 77

And with that, you have your Madden NFL 23 teams overall ratings. Be sure to check out our other Madden NFL 23 content and stay tuned for more coverage of the game right here at Shacknews.