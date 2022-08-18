Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2022 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of FameVow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2Elden Ring strategy guide
2022 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame
Vow of the Disciple raid guide - Destiny 2
Elden Ring strategy guide

Big Team Building in Madden NFL 23 Franchise mode - Episode 28

Join us as we dig into Madden NFL 23 and play some of the Franchise Mode during tonight's episode of Big Team Building.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Electronic Arts
1

It’s almost another Football season in North America, which means it’s just about time for another Madden NFL game. With John Madden having passed away in December 2021, it’s a particularly prominent year for the Madden franchise. Does the new game properly honor the legendary coach and commentator to the degree that he deserves? Well, that’s another thing altogether... And one that you can see for yourself when we play the game on tonight’s Big Team Building!

Tune in as a collection of Shacknews staff go live with Madden NFL 23’s Franchise Mode on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

The Madden franchise has been a bit of a mess for quite a few years. While EA Sports continues to pour effort into the Madden Ultimate Teams (MUT) card collection end of the game, the on-field experience and other modes have left a lot to be desired.

Madden NFL 23 has the distinction of being the first game after John Madden’s passing. It honors the former Oakland Raiders coach and NFL color commentator by prominently featuring him on the cover and in the game. One might say that with that in mind, there ought to be extra pressure on Electronic Arts to make extra sure this one counts. Tune in as we take one of the most prominent modes of the game through its paces in a special ShackStream.

Whether Madden NFL 23 is good or not, we still appreciate your viewership on ShackStreams like these. Don’t forget that you can support Shacknews by following and subscribing to our Twitch channel. You can even do it for free if you have an Amazon Prime subscription. Just link that account up to your Twitch account for a free Twitch subscription to use as you please each month. If you’d please to throw it our way, we’d be happy to have it.

Is Madden NFL 23 good enough to live up to the late and great John Madden himself? We’ll see for ourselves shortly. Come and watch when we go live on the Shacknews Twitch channel!

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola