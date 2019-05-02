From Chaos: The Aspirational Storytelling of Life is Strange
Developers from Dontnod Entertainment and Deck Nine Games recount the making of the Life is Strange series, and what it contributes to storytelling in video games.
We got to speak with the developers of the Life is Strange series at SDCC 2019 about the current series and the future of the studio.
Life is Strange 2 is barreling toward a conclusion. How will things end for the Diaz brothers?
Shacknews sat down with the producer and co-creative director of Life is Strange 2 to chat about bringing believable teenagers to life, meeting people, and other important details.
The Life is Strange 2 narrative expands with the addition of the second episode, out this week.
Life continues to be strange.
Life's just gotten a lot harder for this family.
The Diaz brothers usher in a new era for the popular adventure series.
In the tease, an officer calls out a fight in progress...and then things get weird.
Look for possible expansions outside of video games soon enough.