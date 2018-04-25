Deathverse: Let It Die dev diary explores the transition from Grasshopper to Supertrick
The first in a series of dev diaries for Deathverse: Let It Die has been released featuring an interview between Uncle Death and director Shin Hideyuki.
The first in a series of dev diaries for Deathverse: Let It Die has been released featuring an interview between Uncle Death and director Shin Hideyuki.
Name a more iconic collaboration. We'll wait.
Let It Die sure does love tanks, as evidenced by this special collaboration with Wargaming.
To celebrate, log in between January 6-8 to get a free Death Metal currency
The newest game from Grasshopper Manufacture and Gungho Online Entertainment is now available for free on PlayStation 4.
At Sony's E3 press conference, it introduced the next game from Grasshopper Manufacture and Suda51: Let It Die. It's a PlayStation 4 exclusive, and a trailer showed it off.