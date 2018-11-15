How to use the Master Sword in Super Mario Maker 2
The new Super Mario Maker 2 patch is out, and Shacknews has the answer to the very most important question. Here's how to use the Master Sword in Super Mario Maker 2.
The new Super Mario Maker 2 patch is out, and Shacknews has the answer to the very most important question. Here's how to use the Master Sword in Super Mario Maker 2.
Batman? South Park? Spider-Man? A Zelda spin-off? This week's Shack Chat digs into the rough of licensed games to examine the diamonds that stand out.
Build your own dungeons and save them to your amiibo when The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening's remake drops on Switch this month.
Looks like the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild might have more of a focus on dungeons.
A new rhythmic-action adventure from the makers of Crypt of the NecroDancer offers a chance to save Hyrule with 25 remixed Zelda tunes.
There could be a second Zelda game coming out in 2019, according to rumors.
This is a whole new way to look at Breath of the Wild.
Does this have anything to do with the rumored live-action series in development with Netflix?
If players manage to beat the modified game, a more difficult Second Quest mode is unlocked, allowing for a more traditional difficulty.
Bring a taste of Hyrule home with the new Legend of Zelda Rupee Chest Replica, which ships complete with green, blue, and red replica Rupees.