Koji Kondo to be inducted into AIAS Hall of Fame at D.I.C.E. Awards 2024 The prolific Nintendo composer will be the first composer to be inducted by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences.

Koji Kondo has been composing soundtracks for Nintendo for practically the entire existence of the company as a video game developer. His legendary music has given iconic sound to the likes of Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda, Punch-Out!!, and much more. Now, he will be honored for it by the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences (AIAS) at the 27th annual D.I.C.E. Awards. Kondo is set to be inducted into the AIAS Hall of Fame and will become the first video game composer to do so.

The AIAS announced its plans to induct Koji Kondo into its Hall of Fame in a press release this week. During the D.I.C.E. Awards 2024, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 15th at 8:00 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. ET, Kondo will be inducted into the AIAS Hall of Fame and immortalized for his achievements in video game music and sound design.

Koji Kondo's musical contributions date back to the original Super Mario Bros. and continues as far as 2023's Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

Koji Kondo’s works hail back to some of Nintendo’s earliest works in video games. He began his work with Nintendo by creating the music and sound effects for the original Punch-Out!! boxing arcade game. However, some of his far more iconic work would come in 1985 when he scored the original Super Mario Bros. and 1986 when he did the same for the first Legend of Zelda. Since then, he has continued to be a prolific musical force for Nintendo. He even did the music for 2023’s impeccable Super Mario Bros. Wonder alongside Shiho Fujii, Sayako Doi, and Chisaki Shimazu. For all of his incredible work, Shacknews also inducted him into our own Hall of Fame in 2021.

For Kondo, this induction is a major honor, and one that he cherishes, as shared in a statement:

I am deeply thankful for being selected by D.I.C.E. for this important award. It is a true honor to be recognized in this way, and I am extremely humbled. Thanks to the help from the many people surrounding me and the support from our customers and fans, I was fortunate enough to be involved in game music development for decades. I am grateful for everyone who helped and supported me. I will continue my efforts in the music and sound aspects of development to hopefully make everyone’s game experience even more enjoyable in the years to come.

With the D.I.C.E. Awards 2024 confirmed for February, stay tuned as Koji Kondo and many other developers are honored for their gaming achievements. We’ll share the winners and other coverage from the event right here at Shacknews.