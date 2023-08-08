ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 356 Join the Stevetendo show for the start of a Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons playthrough!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re starting a brand new playthrough. The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons was added to the Nintendo Switch Online service recently. Oracle of Ages involves time traveling and the Oracle of Seasons deals with seasonal change. We’re starting with the Oracle of Seasons because I feel that this one is easier to jump right into without having too much prior knowledge of the game. I missed out on these Zelda games when I was younger and even then they weren’t the easiest games to get ahold of.

They were similar to Pokémon games where each one game had a communication system. In the Zelda games, they used a password system where if you wanted to get the fullest out of the partner game, you needed to have said passwords from the other version. That being said, I do plan to play the Oracle of Ages on the show so we’ll have to hang on to the passwords. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more Legend of Zelda in the Oracle of Seasons!

Link is dancing with another woman. Zelda won't be happy!

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Wednesday nights at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET. Coming up on the show is more of our Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door playthrough. We're also going to keep going in our Super Mario Galaxy playthrough since we have made quite a lot of progress in it.

You never know when Nintendo is going to add games to their Nintendo Switch Online service. Case in point, there was a Pokémon Presents video today where they talked about upcoming Pokemon news. They also added the Pokémon Trading Card Game to the Game Boy games section and Pokémon Stadium 2 to the Nintendo 64 section of the Nintendo Switch Online.