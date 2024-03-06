ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 426 The start of a Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess playthrough!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re starting a brand new playthrough. The Legend of Zelda is one of my all- time favorite franchises and I have played quite a few games on the Stevetendo show. It felt like a good time to play one that I haven’t played on the show before so tonight, we’re beginning The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess.

The Wind Waker went with more of a watercolor vibe whereas Twilight Princess took things in a darker, more serious tone in terms of graphics and story. It will be fun to look back on Twilight Princess because it has been a long time since I played it on the Wii. It also has some of my favorite boss fights in the series as well. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for the start of a Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess playthrough.

The face of a true hero!

