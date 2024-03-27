ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 433 Tonight on the Stevetendo show is more The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess!

Tonight, on the Stevetendo show, we’re rolling back into our The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess playthrough. It has been years since I played through it and am having a good time playing it on the show. During the last Twilight Princess episode, we made our way to the Forest Temple and saved some helpful monkeys along the way.

While inside the Forest Temple, we found the Gale Boomerang and used it to defeat Diababa, the Twilit Parasite. Tonight, we’ll be making our way towards Kakariko Village as well as Death Mountain. Rumor has it that humans aren’t allowed on Death Mountain so will we be able to fix relations with the Gorons. Twilight Princess might have my favorite Hyrule Field theme and we’ll be hearing plenty of it because there’s plenty of exploring to do in the field. Set to go live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, join the Stevetendo show for more of our The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess playthrough.

Looks like the only language the Gorons know is sumo!

©Nintendo

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

If you can't make tonight's show, you can watch Monday nights at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET. Our Stevetendo show schedule should be back to normal next week so stay tuned. Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore will be sliding into Monday nights to take over for the Another Code: Recollection. Dark Souls: Remastered will be back on Tuesday and The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess will round out the week on Wednesday!

PAX East was this past weekend and I was able to attend the convention. PAX East is one of the largest gaming conventions and it’s always a great time to play games and see friends I haven’t seen in quite sometime. You can also check out Shacknews for PAX East coverage as well as guides and videos! Pop in on the Stevetendo show this week to hear all my thoughts about PAX East!

Keep coming up with new games that you’d love to see on the Stevetendo show. If it’s on the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Online service, it has a great chance to be played on the program.