Left 4 Dead 3 rumors have been stuffed into the grave by Valve
According to statements by Valve, the franchise has been... left for dead... for several years now.
A trailer masquerading as a potential Left 4 Dead 3 trailer hit the internet yesterday, but Valve has since confirmed it's 100% fake.
Turtle Rock, the studio behind Left 4 Dead, is moving forward with original IP Back 4 Blood, which will evolve the co-op zombie shooter experience and feature PvP.
Get your classic Valve gaming on.
Wolpaw was a driving force in writing the story and dialogue for Portal 2.
Valve boss Gabe Newell is worth more than both Donald Trump and Oprah.
Gameplay will draw from Left 4 Dead's focus on cooperative, first-person shooting.
Developer Turtle Rock Studios says it isn't feature complete, but it is playable from beginning to end.
Valve's classic 4-player co-op shooter might soon support the Xbox One backwards compatibility feature.
As Nazi zombies continue to overrun 1945, it's clear the Zombie Army Trilogy characters need some help. So they've called in the survivors from Left 4 Dead and Left 4 Dead 2.