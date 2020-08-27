Left 4 Dead 2 The Last Stand Update teases official content created by the community After nearly 11 years since launch, Valve is pushing out a major update for Left 4 Dead 2 out, with maps and content created by the community.

It’s wild to think it’s already been over a decade since Left 4 Dead 2 has come out. Perhaps it’s even wilder to think that Valve is still moving new updates on the game. Usually it’s security and bug fix updates these days, but soon Valve will be launching something new for the game. The Last Stand update has been teased, featuring a number of creations of the community launched in one official package by valve.

Valve teased The Last Stand update on August 26, 2020 with a teaser trailer to go with it posted on YouTube. It’s formally called The Last Stand update before the titular scenario (coming from the first Left 4 Dead) will be the headline of the content coming. The teaser trailer shows off the forest hills and roads of The Last Stand, prepared for entry in Left 4 Dead 2. It’s not the first time we’ve seen The Last Stand put together For Left 4 Dead 2 by modders in the Left 4 Dead 2 steam community, so we’re hoping there’s a bit more than that, but this is still the first time we’ve seen The Last Stand in an official Left 4 Dead 2 patch.

It’s worth noting that while there’s no official details on a launch date for this upcoming The Last Stand update in Left 4 Dead 2, Valve’s page has also teased that additional details will be coming soon. This likely not only implies a forthcoming release date, but perhaps we may also see some new additions to the update. Even despite being a game launched back in 2009, Left 4 Dead 2 stands the test of time as one of the most enjoyable co-op games around. And despite the fact that fake rumors of a sequel have popped up before being squashed, crossover content like in Dying Light.

Whatever the entirety of Left 4 Dead 2 The Last Stand’s update has in store for us, we’ll be looking forward to what comes of it. Stay tuned as we await further details on the update.