Dying Light is getting a Left 4 Dead 2 crossover event This is the first we're hearing of Left 4 Dead 2 after a whopping 10 years, so this is great news.

Left 4 Dead 2, huh? It's been years since we've heard that name. Now, it's coming back around again, but not in the way you may have been expecting.

Zombie shooter extraordinaire Dying Light is soon welcoming some sort of crossover with Left 4 Dead 2 coming soon, which Techland took to Twitter to announce.

"Survivors!" the vague post reads. "Are you ready for some serious zombie slaying? #left4dead2 style is coming!" And that's it. The message showed up on our feeds, dropped a bombshell, and then just left without offering any further details.

Survivors!

Are you ready for some serious zombie slaying? #left4dead2 style is coming! pic.twitter.com/Lv4XXyf8Jn — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) October 23, 2019

It's unclear what "Left 4 Dead 2 style" means, unless there's some sort of skins or costumes the characters can wear, or some kind of new scenario that makes a fun crossover between both games. It really doesn't even make sense that the crossover should happen now. Dying Light 2 is on the way, we haven't heard much of anything about a Left 4 Dead 3 just yet, and it seems like an odd time to be introducing such an event...unless this means we might be seeing a Left 4 Dead renaissance here very soon. That would certainly make a lot of dreams come true.

Dying Light allows for players to link up together for up to four-player co-op, so this is all probably just a bid to drum up interest for Dying Light once more to get folks excited for the upcoming sequel, just in time for Halloween.

Unfortunately, this tweet is all we have to go on right now, so we'll have to keep a close eye on what's coming down the pipeline for the game via social media accounts. Hey, anything related to Left 4 Dead 2 is appreciated at this point, honestly.