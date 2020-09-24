Left 4 Dead 2's The Last Stand community update is out now There's also a play-for-free weekend for Left 4 Dead 2 starting now and the game has been discounted down to a cool 2 bucks.

Left 4 Dead 2 came out some 11 years ago, and yet here we are, getting one final update in the form of The Last Stand. This community-made update has received the Valve stamp of approval and will expand the game in several meaningful ways.

The Last Stand update has been in development for years now, but on September 24, 2020, the official Valve Software Twitter page informed players that the update is now available. Check out the trailer below for a look at what’s included.

For those that aren’t in the video-watching mood, The Last Stand update includes 26 new survival maps, new animations with some being reworked, unused voice lines added back into the game, new melee weapons, changes to PVP, new mutations, general UI improvements, bug and exploit fixes, and much more.

For those that are interested in the nitty-gritty details of the fixes, there are some extremely detailed patch notes to peruse.

There are more than two dozen new Survival maps for players to try.

For those that have already clocked Left 4 Dead 2, killed every zombie and mastered every battle, the Last Stand update also provided new Achievements to chase. This should have completionists diving back in to reclaim that 100%.

To celebrate the release of this incredible community effort, Valve is making Left 4 Dead 2 entirely free this weekend, starting right now. This is the perfect opportunity to get in and rediscover what made this series so great. What’s more, if you don’t actually own Left 4 Dead 2 and it hooks you, it’s currently on sale for $2 USD. At that price, you’d be as dumb as a zombie not to get it.

Now that The Last Stand is finally out for Left 4 Dead 2, that’s probably it for the game. Time to play it until Valve gives us a sequel.