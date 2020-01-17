Left 4 Dead 3 rumors have been stuffed into the grave by Valve According to statements by Valve, the franchise has been... left for dead... for several years now.

In a time where Valve has announced it’s finally returning to beloved series like Half-Life, it would be so very cool if they also returned to the hit zombie co-op franchise, Left 4 Dead. In fact, rumors had been floating around that maybe that might be the case and Left 4 Dead 3 might be coming. Unfortunately, Valve has stepped up to squash such rumors. According to the company, they are not only not working on Left 4 Dead 3 right now, but they haven’t been working on a Left 4 Dead project for years.

Valve made their statements on the matter of Left 4 Dead 3 to IGN, as reported in an article on January 17, 2020. According to the article and Valve, rumors floating around about Left 4 Dead 3 are “misinformation.”

The most prominent rumors were stirred up in a recent presentation by HTC China president Alvin Wang. In his presentation which included trends and predictions for VR in 2020, Wang included a note on one of his slides saying “Valve HL Alyx/LFD3 will drive consumer and AAA studio interest.” Inevitably, that slide drew some raised brows as folks wondered if Wang knew something we didn’t.

A few slides from my talk tonight... pic.twitter.com/bHegijjZW1 — Alvin Wang Graylin (汪丛青) (@AGraylin) January 17, 2020

This is where Valve stepped in. In a statement offered to IGN, Valve denied any activity on the Left 4 Dead franchise for the time being.

“We’ve seen rumors to this effect for the last couple of months,” Valve said in a statement. “We did briefly explore some Left 4 Dead next gen opportunities a few years ago. But we are absolutely not working on anything L4D related now, and haven’t for years."

It seems pretty cut and dry. Valve seems to have no interest in allowing the rumors to get further out of control. And so it seems we’ll just have to sigh and keep our eyes on upcoming VR game Half-Life: Alyx for the time being. Left 4 Dead has been left for dead for the foreseeable future.

Stay tuned to Shacknews as we follow this story for further news and information. After all, never is a long time. Maybe Valve will change their minds.