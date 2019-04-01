A new Commandos game is in the works under Kalypso Media
Internal group Claymore Game Studios has apparently begun work on a new game in the Commandos series for Kalypso Media.
El Presidente returns in Tropico 6, the latest strategic offering from the crew at Limbic Entertainment.
Tropico 6 is available now and you can be a heavy-handed dictator or peace-loving statesman in this city management sim set on tropical islands.
Dictators don't usually go for open borders, but El Presidente has made an exception for the Tropico 6 beta, which is open for the next two days only.
Tropico 6 fans will have to wait to play the game until El Presidente deems it ready to see the light of day.
The Tropico series is back and this time, El Presidente is expanding his rule across a full island archipelago.
The Sudden Strike series is making its triumphant return early next year.
El Presidente will certainly be pleased with all of our hard work!
Crookz: The Big Heist challenges players to become criminal masterminds from the disco era.
Shacknews goes hands-on with Grand Ages: Medieval, a historically real-time strategy game with heavy emphasis on economics set at the dawn of the Medieval era. We see if we have what it takes to start an empire that can stand the test of time.