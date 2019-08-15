Just Cause: Mobile grapples onto small screens at The Game Awards 2020
Experience the thrills of Just Cause on mobile devices next year.
We speak with one of the game's producers about the wild new traversal mechanics that opens Just Cause 4 to even more zany possibilities.
Following the release of the free Spring Update, Just Cause 4 has revealed what's next with the upcoming Los Demonios DLC.
A-ha's popular '80s hit "Take On Me" appearing in Just Cause 4 is a fantastic homage.
Avalanche is taking this action series to another level on the back of the Apex engine and extreme weather effects. Is this Rico Rodriguez's best adventure yet?
Just Cause 4 is looking to amp up the chaos like never before, so Shacknews sat down with Narrative Designer Ben Jaekle and Lead Mechanics Designer Hamish Young to learn more about what players can expect.
Rico Rodriguez returns in a new trailer straight out of today's X018 event.
What's left for Rico Rodriguez to conquer? The answer is the elements, as Shacknews goes hands-on with the upcoming Just Cause 4.
Rico's back in business, baby.
Why? Oh, just because.