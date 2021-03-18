Just Cause: Mobile revealed for iOS and Android The frantic action series will be making its mobile debut thanks to Square Enix.

With four major releases over the last fifteen years, the Just Cause franchise has become one of the pillars of modern action gaming. The sprawling open worlds, vertical gameplay, and eye-popping explosions are hallmarks of the series. Now that action is to smaller screens as Square Enix announced Just Cause Mobile during their digital event this afternoon.

Just Cause: Mobile is an action-shooter set in the Just Cause universe and designed exclusively for mobile devices. It comes with a story campaign, 30-person competitive multiplayer, 4-player co-op missions, and more. Just Cause: Mobile will be entirely free to play across its four distinct game modes.

The 3D graphics are powered by Unreal Engine 4, and screenshots on the official website for the game show an isometric view of the action, similar to Avalanche’s own Renegade Ops (which made use of the Just Cause engine). The game is being developed by a new team under the leadership of Square Enix. Just Cause: Mobile is expected to launch later this year.

