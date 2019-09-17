Watch the Facebook Connect Carmack Unscripted livestream here
Come and watch John Carmack's unscripted Facebook Connect talk.
John Carmack suggested a fun, cute feature that could be implemented in Minecraft, and it sounds like a good idea.
id Software's John Carmack appears on Joe Rogan's podcast to discuss a wide variety of topics.
What will Carmack's focus be after the Oculus Quest launch? He may have given us a clue during OC5.
Zenimax "fully satisfied their obligations" and both parties have released claims against each other.
Oculus' latest standalone Quest VR HMD may be a solid technological evolution, but that doesn't necessarily mean the sky is the limit.
Carmack believes the Oculus Quest has Nintendo's console to look to as a rival.
It looks like the user retention, feedback, and other elements have led to a direct thread between Go and the newly announced Quest.
The two-day show continues with Carmack's keynote, which can be viewed at Shacknews or in VR.
A new court ruling has rejected a request to ban Oculus Rift sales and reduced Facebook's $500 million payout to Zenimax by half.