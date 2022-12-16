John Carmack exits Meta, stating he's 'wearied of the fight' After an almost decade-long stint with the former Oculus, the id Software founder is leaving Meta.

One of the original pioneers of PC gaming and one of the faces of Meta's VR initiative, John Carmack, has announced that is leaving the company. On Friday, sources reported that Carmack had soured with Meta's direction one time too many and opted to exit the social media giant entirely, but not before expressing his grievances in one final note to the company.

"We built something pretty close to the right thing," Carmack said in a note addressed to Meta, one obtained by Business Insider (via The Verge). "The issue is our efficiency."



Source: Meta

Carmack is referring to the current iteration of the Quest 2. He noted that VR could still stand to advance, but appeared to cite frequent clashes with Meta's upper management. His note included an indication that he was "wearied of the fight" and has ultimately decided to focus on other pursuits outside of Meta.

Carmack's time with Meta's VR division goes all the way back to 2013 when it was a pre-acquisition Oculus. That was the year he was named Oculus CTO. Even after Oculus was picked up by Facebook, Carmack pledged to remain with the company to help guide it beyond its first Oculus Quest launch. Carmack would clash more than once with the higher-ups at Meta, one example coming in 2018 when he cited that there was no clear strategy for the Oculus Go launch.

Over the years, Carmack had stepped back from his duties at Meta to the point that he settled into a consultant role. Now that he's leaving Meta entirely, it's likely that Carmack will focus on Keen Technologies, which centers around artificial general intelligence. Keen Technologies has already received major contributions from some of the biggest names in tech, including GitHub CEO Nat Friedman, Cue founder Daniel Gross, Stripe co-founder and CEO Patrick Collison, Shopify co-founder and CEO Tobi Lutke, and the Sequoia venture fund.

It should be noted that with Carmack's departure, there aren't many of Oculus' original visionaries left within Meta. Reality Labs Chief Scientist Michael Abrash is one of the few who remain. It should also be noted that Reality Labs is coming off a massive $3.67 billion loss in Q3 2022, which resulted in substantial layoffs.

We'll continue to watch this story, as well as John Carmack's future ventures here at Shacknews. Credit to Chatty's Schnapple for bringing this story to our attention.