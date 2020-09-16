Watch the Facebook Connect Carmack Unscripted livestream here Come and watch John Carmack's unscripted Facebook Connect talk.

Facebook Connect is an opportunity for developers and consumers alike to absorb information from people in the industry. One of the more high profile speakers will be taking to the stage today to talk to us about anything and everything. This person is, of course, John Carmack. Be sure to tune in below to hear John Carmack’s Facebook Connect livestream.

Facebook Connect John Carmack Unscripted livestream

The Facebook Connect John Carmack Unscripted livestream is set to begin on September 16, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET. There’s no knowing exactly how long Carmack’s talk will go for, but he is limited to 2-hours based on the schedule currently available on Facebook Connect.

One has to wonder what John Carmack will be discussing, and whether he will be commenting on the various issues currently circling Oculus and Facebook. Use of the word “unscripted” usually indicates a sort of freedom, though perhaps Facebook has a few talking points he should hit and others he should not.

In terms of the issues, one actually relates directly to the Facebook Connect name. The yearly event used to be called Oculus Connect, and this name change seems to be slowly pushing out the Oculus branding. This problem is further compounded by a change where Oculus users will no longer use an Oculus account to login, instead users will require a Facebook account.

All of this has left an unsavory taste in the mouth of those dedicated Oculus users. Now would be the perfect time for Carmack to discuss this. Though, tackling this topic without a script sounds like a recipe for distaster.

No matter what’s discussed here today, one thing’s for certain, you do not want to miss John Carmack’s Facebook Connect talk. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we cover the hottest topics and trends from Facebook Connect and dive into what Carmack has to say.