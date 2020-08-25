Oculus Connect event renamed Facebook Connect, set for September Shortly after announcing new Oculus users will soon require Facebook accounts, the Oculus Connect 7 event has been renamed to Facebook Connect, set for September.

Many found it troubling when Facebook and Oculus VR recently announced that they would begin phasing out Oculus accounts in favor of using Facebook accounts to log into Oculus devices, but another move by Facebook looks as though its going to further erode the unique presence of the Oculus brand. The yearly Oculus Connect conference of panels and announcements in the Oculus user and development space has been renamed to Facebook Connect, slated for mid-September 2020.

Facebook made the announcement of the change to from Oculus Connect to Facebook Connect on the event’s website on August 25, 2020, as well as the official date of the event. Slated for September 16, Facebook Connect will still be a collection of panels from over 35 speakers, including a Developer Super Session, a keynote presentation, and a special presentation from John Carmack. Down in the Frequently Asked Questions section of the website, the change from Oculus Connect to Facebook Connect is at the top of the list, though it says little as to what the actual reason for the change is.

New name. New stage. New trailblazing technology. Stream it on the Facebook Reality Labs page or in Oculus Venues September 16. #FBConnect https://t.co/eOJankACPJ pic.twitter.com/nzAqb7jnzL — Oculus (@oculus) August 25, 2020

Here’s the statement from Facebook as it reads on the site:

Formerly Oculus Connect, Facebook Connect is our annual conference, bringing together developers, creators, and more. Facebook Connect is the ideal time and place to collaborate and share ideas to push the AR/VR industry forward. This change to Facebook Connect comes on top of the controversial decision in which Oculus devices will soon require Facebook accounts for new user logins starting in October 2020. Those with Oculus accounts will have the option of transferring to a Facebook account or opting out until January 2023. Unfortunately, after that deadline, support for Oculus accounts will come to an end entirely.

With a sweeping motion, Facebook appears set to continue to rebrand Oculus in all forms. It remains to be seen if this will be the last decision of this kind, but stay tuned as we follow this story for further information and updates.