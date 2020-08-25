New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

Oculus Connect event renamed Facebook Connect, set for September

Shortly after announcing new Oculus users will soon require Facebook accounts, the Oculus Connect 7 event has been renamed to Facebook Connect, set for September.
TJ Denzer
1

Many found it troubling when Facebook and Oculus VR recently announced that they would begin phasing out Oculus accounts in favor of using Facebook accounts to log into Oculus devices, but another move by Facebook looks as though its going to further erode the unique presence of the Oculus brand. The yearly Oculus Connect conference of panels and announcements in the Oculus user and development space has been renamed to Facebook Connect, slated for mid-September 2020.

Facebook made the announcement of the change to from Oculus Connect to Facebook Connect on the event’s website on August 25, 2020, as well as the official date of the event. Slated for September 16, Facebook Connect will still be a collection of panels from over 35 speakers, including a Developer Super Session, a keynote presentation, and a special presentation from John Carmack. Down in the Frequently Asked Questions section of the website, the change from Oculus Connect to Facebook Connect is at the top of the list, though it says little as to what the actual reason for the change is.

Here’s the statement from Facebook as it reads on the site:

With a sweeping motion, Facebook appears set to continue to rebrand Oculus in all forms. It remains to be seen if this will be the last decision of this kind, but stay tuned as we follow this story for further information and updates.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola