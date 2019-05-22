NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is way into ChatGPT & its possibilities
In a recent interview, Jensen called ChatGPT's breakthroughs in AI programming the 'iPhone moment of artificial intelligence.'
In a recent interview, Jensen called ChatGPT's breakthroughs in AI programming the 'iPhone moment of artificial intelligence.'
NVIDIA's leather-jacketed CEO Jensen Huang was recently showcased on Mad Money, wherein he provided thoughts about the company's role in the future of artificial intelligence.
The CEO of NVIDIA stopped by an AI meet-up at Stanford with a surprise unveiling of his newest graphics card.