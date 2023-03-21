Jensen Huang says 'half of the Fortune 100 companies have installed DGX AI supercomputers' During NVIDIA GTC, CEO Jensen Huang spoke about the adoption of the company's AI hardware.

NVIDIA GTC is the company’s global conference in which it provides updates on its own business, as well as its relationship to others and the rest of the industry. The event went down today, and predictably, AI was a major talking point. While speaking about the company’s own contributions to AI, CEO Jensen Huang revealed that half of the Fortune 100 companies have installed DGX AI supercomputers.

The NVIDIA GTC keynote was streamed on the company’s YouTube channel. This is where Jensen Huang talked about DGX, NVIDIA’s physical servers that are designed to aid in deep learning, a key component of AI technology.

NVIDIA accelerated computing starts with DGX: The world's AI supercomputer. The engine behind the large language model breakthrough. I hand-delivered the world's first DGX to OpenAI. Since then, half of the Fortune 100 companies have installed DGX AI supercomputers. DGX has become the essential instrument of AI.

OpenAI used NVIDIA’s DGX to build and develop ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot that further cemented AI technology into the mainstream and led to competitors from some of the world’s biggest companies. NVIDIA also reveals that plenty of Fortune 100 companies have been adopting its DGX servers as well. The Fortune 100 represents the top 100 companies within the Fortune 500, an annual list of the 500 largest companies in the United States by total revenue (for the fiscal year) published by Fortune magazine.

NVIDIA has been heavily invested in AI technology for years now, long before the ChatGPT boom that lit an AI-powered fire under many of the world’s tech giants. As that technology continues to grow, we’ll be keeping a close eye on NVIDIA to see how the company further integrates it into their own products and services.