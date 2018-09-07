The Crew Motorfest is the next game in the franchise & it's coming in 2023
Ubisoft revealed that The Crew Motorfest is officially on the way this year, coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
Ubisoft revealed that The Crew Motorfest is officially on the way this year, coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
The Crew 2 is back with all new events and a brand new hovercraft discipline.
Ubisoft is getting ready to give racing fans an experience that will take them racing on land, sea, and air.
As part of its 30th anniversary, Ubisoft has made its open-world racing game, The Crew, available for free on PC.
The Crew is now officially a part of the Ubisoft family. Just in time for The Crew Wild Run.
The Crew Wild Run has taken it to the extreme over at Gamescom 2015 with a new trailer.
The Crew owners are getting a new free update, while those that have yet to take a ride with Ubisoft's new racer can pick up a free trial.
The Crew releases its Vintage Car Pack today alongside an update that includes new missions, mods, and game mode.
The Crew is getting its next free content update today with the new Speed Live Update, along with some new cars in the not-so-free Speed Car Pack DLC.
The Crew is getting some new mission content today with the free Extreme Live Update, deploying alongside the Extreme Car Pack DLC.