The Crew Motorfest is the next game in the franchise & it's coming in 2023 Ubisoft revealed that The Crew Motorfest is officially on the way this year, coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

It looks like the next entry in Ubisoft’s The Crew racing series is coming in 2023. Today, Ubisoft Ivory Tower unveiled The Crew Motorfest, the next mainline entry in the series. What’s more, it was announced that the game will be coming to current and last gen consoles sometime in 2023.

Ubisoft revealed The Crew Motorfest and a wealth of details about the game in a press release on its website on January 31, 2023. The game has been in development for sometime and Ubisoft Ivory Tower is expecting to launch it on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC sometime in 2023. In addition to that, a video was put out advertising the new The Crew Insider Program. By registering for the Insider Program, players will get behind-the-scenes details about the game and have a chance at taking part in testing of the game ahead of its release. Players can register via the Xbox or PlayStation platform of their choice, or through Ubisoft Connect on PC.

The Crew Motorfest will seemingly feature offroad racing as well as street racing in another persistent world.

Source: Ubisoft

The Crew has been away for quite some time. The last game to come out in the series was The Crew 2 in 2018, and the game did not do great at release. There had been whispers of The Crew making a return, but nothing had been revealed up until now. Allowing players to race in a persistent world, The Crew has many elements in common with games like the Forza Horizon series. It would seem that the Hawaiian island of Oahu will serve as the sandbox playgrounds of the new game.

With no release date set just yet, stay tuned or check out The Crew Insider Program. We’ll share more details on The Crew Motorfest as they become available.