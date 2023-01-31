Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2023 video game release dates calendarDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideShacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022Elden Ring strategy guide
2023 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Shacknews Hall of Fame: Class of 2022
Elden Ring strategy guide

The Crew Motorfest is the next game in the franchise & it's coming in 2023

Ubisoft revealed that The Crew Motorfest is officially on the way this year, coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Ubisoft
1

It looks like the next entry in Ubisoft’s The Crew racing series is coming in 2023. Today, Ubisoft Ivory Tower unveiled The Crew Motorfest, the next mainline entry in the series. What’s more, it was announced that the game will be coming to current and last gen consoles sometime in 2023.

Ubisoft revealed The Crew Motorfest and a wealth of details about the game in a press release on its website on January 31, 2023. The game has been in development for sometime and Ubisoft Ivory Tower is expecting to launch it on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC sometime in 2023. In addition to that, a video was put out advertising the new The Crew Insider Program. By registering for the Insider Program, players will get behind-the-scenes details about the game and have a chance at taking part in testing of the game ahead of its release. Players can register via the Xbox or PlayStation platform of their choice, or through Ubisoft Connect on PC.

The Crew Motorfest offroad vehicle.
The Crew Motorfest will seemingly feature offroad racing as well as street racing in another persistent world.
Source: Ubisoft

The Crew has been away for quite some time. The last game to come out in the series was The Crew 2 in 2018, and the game did not do great at release. There had been whispers of The Crew making a return, but nothing had been revealed up until now. Allowing players to race in a persistent world, The Crew has many elements in common with games like the Forza Horizon series. It would seem that the Hawaiian island of Oahu will serve as the sandbox playgrounds of the new game.

With no release date set just yet, stay tuned or check out The Crew Insider Program. We’ll share more details on The Crew Motorfest as they become available.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola