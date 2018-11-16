Killer Instinct World Cup will return after three year hiatus
The Killer Instinct resurgence continues and with it comes the return of the Killer Instinct World Cup after a three-year absence.
It's award season in the video game industry, and for the first time ever the most important award will honor nominees for their tremendous achievements in doing it for Shacknews.
Happy 4th Birthday to Killer Instinct, a fighting game that still hasn't put on the brakes on its content train.
Killer Instinct is now on Steam with all of its bells and whistles, but there are a few caveats.
C-C-C-Combo breaker!
In order to get the best experience out of Killer Instinct, Iron Galaxy Studios went through the trouble of providing a performance test for online play.
Two new characters will soon enter the Killer Instinct arena in its upcoming third season.
Killer Instinct is getting some exciting new characters for Season 3 and Shacknews recently had a chance to try out two of them: the Killer Instinct 2 favorite Tusk and the Halo crossover character Arbiter.
The wait for Killer Instinct: Season 3 is almost over, as Microsoft and Iron Galaxy have announced a launch date, along with pricing details.
Iron Galaxy has released a new version of the Arbiter's trailer for Killer Instinct, but has added a teaser to reveal that an old KI favorite is primed to make a comeback in Season 3.