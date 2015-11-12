Bossa Studios dev talks evolving from Facebook games to Surgeon Simulator
The studio is preparing for its next game jam, which is an opportunity to discover an idea that will germinate into its next game.
Bossa Studios is nearly finished with its bread simulator, I Am Bread. Shacknews recently had a chance to talk to studio co-founder Henrique Olifiers and game designer Luke Williams about the bread game, while also discussing Steam Early Access development, the success of Surgeon Simulator 2013, the latter's jump to VR, and reminiscing about Meet the Medic.