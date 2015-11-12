New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: I am Bread

Bossa Studios discusses I Am Bread, Steam Early Access, the VR trend, and more

Bossa Studios is nearly finished with its bread simulator, I Am Bread. Shacknews recently had a chance to talk to studio co-founder Henrique Olifiers and game designer Luke Williams about the bread game, while also discussing Steam Early Access development, the success of Surgeon Simulator 2013, the latter's jump to VR, and reminiscing about Meet the Medic.

