HP OMEN spring line includes new 25L & 30L Desktops
HP OMEN is rolling out its new spring line, which includes a pair of new customizable desktop PCs and a new NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible monitor.
The company will have a collection of VR bundles from HP, Lenovo, Dell, and Acer with built-in tracking and the option to run at 60fps or 90fps depending on the PCs they're connected to.
The Windows 10 compatible units are available for $300.
VR headsets that stand in as goggles? Check. All that's left is your choice of a high-end backpack PC.